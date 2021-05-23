News Top Stories

World Bank to invest N70.5trn in Nigeria, others in 5 years

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Urges govt to improve cross border trade 

 

As the World Bank plans to invest N70.5trillion ($150 billion) in Nigeria and other African countries in the next five years, it advised Nigeria to introduce policies that will improve her cross-border trade.

 

It noted that it would assist in economic recovery for the continent, saying that it was a way of developing the economy. World Bank President, Mr David Malpass, explained that Nigeria had a lot of potential, saying growth would be rapid with improvements in its economic policies.

 

He noted that the bank had invested $200 billion in Africa in the past 10 years. Malpass, who spoke during a virtual meeting, said that the bank had encouraged efforts at cross-border trade and subsidy reduction for fossil fuel as important for the nation’s economy.

 

He described multiple exchange rates as a burden on the people, saying that the bank encourages the unification or rates so that money, investments and remittances can flow in and out of Nigeria with less friction.

 

He added: “Our programmes remain strongly supportive of the people of Nigeria and in Nigeria.”

 

Also, at the just concluded Summit on the Financing of African Economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that additional financing of up to $285 billion would be needed during 2021-25 for Nigeria, Togo, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Angola and other African countries to step up the spending response to the Coronavirus pandemic, with about half of it for African low-income countries.

 

It stressed that the middle- income countries also required special attention, adding that most regions of the world were now launching massive post-pandemic recovery plans, using their huge monetary and fiscal instruments.

 

However, it said that most African economies suffered the lack of adequate capacities and such instruments to do the same.

 

It added: “We cannot afford leaving the African economies behind. Our ambition is to address immediate financing needs, to strengthen the capacity of African governments to support a strong and sustainable economic recovery and to reinforce the vibrant African private sector, as a long-term growth driver for Africa.

 

“In the very short term, solving the pandemic remains the top priority.

 

We recognize the role of extensive immunization against Covid-19 as a global public good, and stand united to ensure equitable access in Africa to safe and affordable vaccines, treatments and diagnostics through the ACTAccelerator and its COVAX facility, as well as through the African Union’s AVATT.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kalu sad over abduction of ABSU students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has called on security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of yet-to-be-confirmed number of students of Abia state University (ABSU) who were kidnapped while transiting on a bus along Okigwe- Uturu road. Describing the ugly incident as devastating and evil, Kalu […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 20 deaths, 604 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s COVID-19 fatality toll increased to its highest in close to two weeks with 20 new deaths confirmed on Thursday. A total of 833 people have now died of COVID-19 complications across Nigeria — Taraba is the only state yet to record any coronavirus-related death. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when Chairman of the House […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica