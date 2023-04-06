Business

World Bank to partner NYSC on members’ empowerment

The World Bank says it is ready to partner the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on youth empowerment, job creation and skill development for youth corps members. Information about the partnership is in a statement issued by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, in Abuja. He stated that Elena Glinskaya, the Lead Economist of the bank’s Youth Employment and Skills Development Team, said this during a courtesy visit to the NYSC headquarters. Megwa said that Glinskaya also commended the NYSC for introducing the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) into the orientation course programme. He quoted the World Bank lead economist as saying “anyone who is working on issues of youth employment in Nigeria must learn about the NYSC programme.

“This is a well-established programme that has helped youths and we will like to know as much as possible about your programme.” She added that the vocational training that youth corps members were being exposed to while at the orientation. camp had helped a large number to become self-reliant. She said that the team was interested in learning from NYSC’s vast knowledge and experience in the area of youth empowerment. Responding, the Director- General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, said that the scheme was established to promote national unity and integration. Ahmed also said that NYSC had been at the forefront of empowering youth corps members with vocational skills while at the orientation camp since 2012. This, he said, had made thousands of ex-youth corps members self-reliant in different vocations across the country.

He informed the World Bank team that one of the focal points of his five-point policy thrust was to advance the SAED programme of the scheme. He reiterated his administration’s determination to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and self-reliance among NYSC members.

