World Bank: Ukraine war’ll cut global economic growth

The war in Ukraine is “a catastrophe” for the world which will cut global economic growth, the BBC reported President of the World Bank, David Malpass, as saying at the weekend. The news corporation quoted Malpass as saying that “the war in Ukraine comes at a bad time for the world because inflation was already rising.” He stressed his biggest concern was “about the pure human loss of lives” that is occurring. Mr Malpass said the economic impact of the war stretches beyond Ukraine’s borders, and the rises in global energy prices in particular “hit the poor the most, as does inflation.” Food prices have also been pushed up by the war, and “are a very real consideration and problem for people in poor countries.” He pointed out that both Russia and Ukraine were big food producers. Ukraine is the world’s biggest producer of sunflower oil, with Russia number two, according to S&P Global Platts. Between them they account for 60 per cent of global production. The two countries also account for 28.9 per cent of global wheat exports according to JP Morgan. Wheat prices on the Chicago future exchange have been trading at 14-year highs. Russian supplies of these commodities are being restricted because of the widespread sanctions which make it hard for the rest of the world to buy its products.

 

