World Bank unveils new fund to tackle climate change

With the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, in full swing, the World Bank yesterday announced a new multi-partner fund that, it says, will pool funding from the global community — including donor countries, the private sector and foundations — for scalable pathways to greenhouse gas emission reduction.

In a statement, the bank said that the fund, known as the Scaling Climate Action by Lowering Emissions (SCALE) partnership, will provide grants for verifiable emissions reductions and expand the funding sources for global public goods. “Climate finance needs major new mechanisms that pool funding from the global community to accomplish actual reductions in greenhouse gas emissions across the developing world. SCALE offers a key non-fragmented avenue for the global community to take action on climate change,” said David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group.

He added that “the verifiable emission reductions created by SCALE and similar mechanisms will also be an important step toward building effective carbon credit markets.” According to the statement, “SCALE will deploy results-based climate finance where countries receive grant payments for achieving pre-agreed, verifiable results, drawing on twenty years of World Bank Group experience in this area.

“SCALE will support countries to build a track record of generating emission reductions from impactful programs and policies that they can apply toward their national emission reduction targets. SCALE will also yield excess credits that can be offered in carbon markets with the potential to unlock additional private sector funding.” Furthermore, the statement said that the fund would pool public and private resources to specifically channel additional funding to middle and lowincome countries’ emission reduction programmes; help bridge the gap between the supply of and demand for high-quality emission reduction credits by supporting large-scale climate investments and help countries develop high integrity credits and enhance their access to international carbon markets.

 

