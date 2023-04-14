World Bank: We’re working hard to make Nigeria more productive

…decries trade barriers, dual exchange regime

All hands are on deck to make sure that the Nigerian economy is more productive to achieve sustainable growth, the World Bank has said. The global bank’s President, David Malpass, disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing at the ongoing World Bank/Δ4International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. Consequently, he urged Nigeria to ease trade restrictions and diversify her economy to achieve the desired goals. Specifically, he said Nigeria should focus on improving electricity, access to clean water, and make more investment in agriculture,investment in agriculture, which would help trigger faster growth.

The World Bank Group boss also decried the growing level of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria, as well as the country’s trade barriers and dual exchange regime. He also forecast that Nigeria’s economy would grow by 2.8 per cent in 2023. “For Nigeria, the growth was 3.3 per cent in 2022 and 2.8 per cent in 2023 within our forecast. And our high priority for the World Bank is shared prosperity in a sustainable way,” Malpass said. “And so, as we think about Nigeria, there are many changes that are needed in order to allow that process to proceed.” Nothing that a chunk of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is oil, he said, this it means that a lot of people in Nigeria are facing poverty, and that needs to be a direct focus. “And they also face insecurity across the northern and western regions that are very challenging, he added.

“And so, the World Bank is working hard within Nigeria but also working to try to have an economic system that can be more productive, and that means Nigeria has trade protection that blocks market development.” Moreover, the global bank boss noted that the country’s dual exchange rate is very expensive for her citizens. In addition to these, he said Nigeria has high inflation and her economy is not diversified enough to really make sufficient progress. He urged Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries to focus on policies that would enhance inclusive growth, using India as a case study by focusing on improving electricity supply, investments in agriculture and infrastructure that would enhance inclusive growth. His counterpart at the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, at another press briefing, stressed the need for Nigeria to make structural reforms, which she described as ‘ hard but necessary,’ to accelerate economic growth. Besides, she noted that low-income countries such as Nigeria remain vulnerable due to large volumes of debts. The Fund’s boss said that early stages and talks on the debt roundtable have begun and it is expected to hasten debt sustainability assessment and debt restructuring process. She said that the global sovereign debt roundtable met last Tuesday and had already recorded progress to ensure Nigeria and other countries with soaring debt have their debt restricted in a manner that gives room for growth.