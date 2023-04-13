News

World Bank Working To Make Nigeria More Productive

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

….The country needs to make structural reforms – IMF

All hands are on deck to make sure that the Nigerian economy is more productive, the World Bank has said.

The global bank’s President, David Malpass, disclosed this yesterday at the joint press briefing of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C.

He also decried the growing level of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria, as well as the country’s trade barriers and dual exchange regime.

His counterpart at the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, however, stressed the need for Nigeria to make structural reforms, which she described as ‘ hard but necessary,’ to accelerate economic growth.

Besides, the IMF Managing Director noted that low-income countries such as Nigeria remain vulnerable due to large volumes of debt.

More details later…..

Adedayo Babatunde
