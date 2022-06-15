World Bank’s performance index favours Nigerian container port

The World Bank’s global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) has said that Tin Can Island Port Complex in Lagos was the best performing seaports in West and Central Africa. The bank rated the port ahead of ports of Duoala, Cameroon; Cotonou, Benin Republic; Lome, Togo; Tema, Ghana and Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The assessment was conducted by a joint team from the Transport Global Practice of the Infrastructure Vice- Presidency at the World Bank and the Maritime, Trade and Supply Chain Division of S&P Global Market Intelligence. The CPPI report, according to the sponsors, serves as a reference point of improvement for key stakeholders, including national governments, port authorities and operators, development agencies, supranational organisations, various maritime interests, as well as other public and private stakeholders in trade, logistics and supply chain services. It is not intended to cover the entire performance of a port, but to illustrate opportunities for improvement and, hopefully, stimulate dialogues among key stakeholders to move this essential agenda forward. The study assessors applied two different methodological approaches – an administrative or technical approach, reflecting expert knowledge and judgment and a statistical approach using factor analysis. The rationale for using the two approaches (as applied in last year edition) was to try and ensure that the ranking of container port performance reflects as closely as possible actual port performance, while also being statistically robust. The 2021 performance ranking, based on the time vessels spend in the port to complete their workloads, covered 370 ports that recorded at least 20 valid port calls within the period under study. In the period, the Port of Conakry, Guinea, was the highest ranked in West Africa, followed by Freetown, Sierra Leone; Takoradi, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; San Pedro, Cote d’Ivoire; Tin-Can Island, Nigeria; Douala, Cameroon; Onne; Nigeria; Cotonou, Benin; Lome, Togo; Tema, Ghana; Kribi Deep Seaport, Cameroon; Lagos/Apapa, Nigeria and Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire). Port of Luanda in Angola is the least ranked in the region. The two top ranked container ports globally are King Abdullah Port, Saudi Arabia) in the first place, followed by Port of Salalah, Oman, in second place. The Moroccan port of Tanger-Med, ranked at six, is the highest in Europe and North Africa. Cartagena Port in Colombia at 12 ranks highest in Latin America and the Caribbean region, while the highest ranked port In sub-Saharan Africa is Port Matadi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The U.S. Port of Virginia is the top ranked port in North America. Due to the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global supply chain, some of the leading global ports in Europe, Asia and North America fell in the lower rankings. Last year’s most efficient port – Yokohama in Japan, dropped to the 10th place overall and Qingdao in China, which was third in 2020 dropped to 42 in the latest ranking. In Africa, some of the front line ports including Durban and Cape Town were ranked among the least efficient at 364 and 365 respectively.

