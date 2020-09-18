World Bank’s project begins in Aba

The pilot phase of Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) programme, a World Bank assisted project in Nigeria would kick off at Boys Technical College (BTC), Aba, Abia State as the school following the school’s inclusion of shoes and garments’ production in its curriculum.

The project if commenced would enhance capacity of the Nigerian skills development system to produce relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors. Thus, World Bank is to set up mini factories in the college to boost the training of properly skilled manpower in modern shoe and garment productions, to improve local content. National Secretary, Association of Leather and Allied Industrialists of Nigeria (Alain), Mr. Ken Anyanwu explained that students from the college, on graduation would be employable within the Aba shoe cluster and outside. Anyanwu, who is one of the team of experts working on the project said that the students would be technically trained as most of the artisans in the Aba shoe cluster were not properly skilled to function in a modern shoe factory.

“What World Bank is doing is to create employment, by investing in technical education. Abia State has been chosen to participate in the pilot phase of the project,” he said. Anyanwu stated that BTC was chosen to train shoe and garment makers because of existing skills in Aba, stressing that World Bank would provide modern equipment in the college so that its graduates would be properly skilled to take up modern challenges. IDEAS project would strengthen the skills of 50,000 Nigerian students and enhance the capacity of technical teachers to better equip them for jobs in the formal and informal sectors.

