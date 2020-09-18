News

World Bank’s project begins in Aba

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The pilot phase of Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) programme, a World Bank assisted project in Nigeria would kick off at Boys Technical College (BTC), Aba, Abia State as the school following the school’s inclusion of shoes and garments’ production in its curriculum.

The project if commenced would enhance capacity of the Nigerian skills development system to produce relevant skills for the formal and informal sectors. Thus, World Bank is to set up mini factories in the college to boost the training of properly skilled manpower in modern shoe and garment productions, to improve local content. National Secretary, Association of Leather and Allied Industrialists of Nigeria (Alain), Mr. Ken Anyanwu explained that students from the college, on graduation would be employable within the Aba shoe cluster and outside. Anyanwu, who is one of the team of experts working on the project said that the students would be technically trained as most of the artisans in the Aba shoe cluster were not properly skilled to function in a modern shoe factory.

“What World Bank is doing is to create employment, by investing in technical education. Abia State has been chosen to participate in the pilot phase of the project,” he said. Anyanwu stated that BTC was chosen to train shoe and garment makers because of existing skills in Aba, stressing that World Bank would provide modern equipment in the college so that its graduates would be properly skilled to take up modern challenges. IDEAS project would strengthen the skills of 50,000 Nigerian students and enhance the capacity of technical teachers to better equip them for jobs in the formal and informal sectors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UK police arrest ‘iconic’ criminals in biggest ever operation after encryption breakthrough

Posted on Author Reporter

  British police said on Thursday they had carried out their biggest operation ever, arresting “iconic” figures and smashing thousands of conspiracies including murder plots after infiltrating a communications service used by criminals. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the cracking of the encryption used by EncroChat, which offered a secure mobile phone instant messaging […]
News

Bauchi State as model of unity in diversity

Posted on Author Abdulrahman Yakubu

When Bauchi State is mentioned in any contemporary discussion, what immediately takes centrestage is the recent defection of Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, from the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).   While the broader implication of Dogara’s exit could take some time to emerge, what […]
News

FG focused on lifting 100m people out of poverty in 10 years, says Agba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, said in Abuja that the medium-term national development plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 and 2026-2030) were about lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. Agba told the Civil Society Think Tank Group on Development of the African Centre for Leadership, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: