…world becoming climate hell – UN Sec Gen

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised the alarm that the world is on a “highway to climate hell” if nothing was done to address it.

Speaking yesterday at the opening ceremony of the high-level event for Heads of State and government at the ongoing climate conference tagged, ‘COP27’, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, he also said climate change is the defining issue of this age.

According to him, it is exacerbating global problems, including conflicts, as seen in Russia-Ukraine.

The UN chief, therefore, advocated for a climate solidarity pact between developed and developing countries to accelerate emission reduction. He stated that the climate solidarity pact will assist ensure wealthier countries and international financial institutions provide financial assistance to help emerging economies.

He advised that world leaders need to choose between a climate solidarity pact or a collective suicide pact. According to him, the United States (US) and China, the two largest economies, have the responsibility to make the pact a reality.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...