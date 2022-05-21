World Bee Day: Nigerians consume N36.8bn honey yearly, produce 15,000 tonnes

As demand for honey continues to rise, indications yesterday emerged that Nigerians consume 380,000 metric tonnes of honey worth N36.8 billion even as the Lagos State government called for the need to encourage beekeeping for honey production. The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, who gave the figure on the consumption rate, said that most of the honey consumption was imported from Europe and Asia. Briefing journalists on the World Bee Day, the commissioner said that only 15,000 metric tonnes are produced locally, adding that the shortfall in the demand and supply of honey was responsible for the massive importation from Europe and Asia, which, she said, necessitated the hike in price of imported honey due to the exchange rate. She described the 2022 World Bee Day themed: ‘’Bee Engaged: Build Back Better for Bees” as apt, saying that by the theme, the United Nations is focusing on the threats of protection posed by COVID-19 to bees, other pollinators and their inhabitants. To bridge the production and demand gap, she added that the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu has put in place arrangements to train 150 women and youths in the art of bee keeping and honey production, packaging and marketing. The Commissioner explained that beekeeping has an invaluable economic contribution according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) the

