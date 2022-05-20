Business

World Bee Day: Nigerians consume N36.8bn honey yearly, produce 15,000 tons locally

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

….as Lagos decries low production rate

As demand for honey continues to rise, indications Friday emerged that Nigerians consume 380,000 metric tons of honey worth N36.8 billion annually, even as the Lagos State Government called for the need to encourage beekeeping for massive honey production.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this, said that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, who gave the figure on the consumption rate, said that most of the honey consumption was imported from Europe and Asia.

Briefing journalists on the World Bee Day, the commissioner, said that only 15,000 metric tons are produced locally, adding that the shortfall in the demand and supply of honey was responsible for the massive importation from Europe and Asia, which, she said, necessitated the hike in price of imported honey due to the exchange rate.

She described the 2022 World Bee Day themed: “Bee Engaged: Build Back Better for Bees” as apt, saying that by the theme, the United Nations is focusing on the threats of protection posed by COVID-19 to bees, other pollinators and their inhabitants.

To bridge the production and demand gap, she added that the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has put in place arrangements to train 150 women and youths in the art of bee keeping and honey production, packaging and marketing.

The Commissioner explained that beekeeping has an invaluable economic contribution according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) the contribution of honey-associated pollination accounts for between $235 billion and $577 billion of global food production.

She added that interested applicants had picked up the application forms and successful candidates would undergo a week-long intensive training on the value chain from Monday, May 30 till Friday, June 3.

Olusanya assured that trainees would be empowered with beehives, bee suits, smokers, harvesting knives, bowls and kegs, to enable them start on an easy note, adding that at the end of the training it is expected the trainees will understand and appreciate the importance of bees and beekeeping.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FMDQ registers Viathan Funding CP programme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ), through its Board Listings and Markets Committee, has approved the registration of the Viathan Funding Plc N20.00 billion Commercial Papers (CP) Programme. Viathan Funding Plc is a special purpose vehicle established by Viathan Engineering Limited to raise capital from the Nigerian DCM.   Viathan Engineering Limited is an integrated energy […]
Business

Summitech to upgrade healthcare solutions

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Summitech Computing Limited, an IT solutions provider, has announced plans to launch upgrades to its hospital management software in the coming weeks. The upgrades, the company said, would come with an expansion programme to increase the reach of its services. CEO and founder of the company, Adekunle Kunle- Hassan, at a virtual press briefing to […]
Business

New Horizons produce Africa’s MCCT for Abuja schools

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Two Nigerian schools, Great Height Academy and Start Rite Schools based in Abuja, have produced the first six teachers in Africa, who are now internationally Modern Classroom Certified Teachers (MCCT). The two schools benefitted from New Horizons’ scholarship for teachers on MCCT training and international certification, available to New Horizons partner schools in Nigeria and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica