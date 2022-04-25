World Book Day: Bridge Nigeria harps on importance of books for literacy growth 

Kayode Olanrewaju

As the world celebrates today, the World Book Day, Bridge Nigeria, a network of nursery and primary schools serving underserved communities in Lagos and Osun states, has said that reading and literacy should be promoted as foundational to a child’s learning.

The World Book Day, s a worldwide celebration of books and reading, which was instituted in 1995 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is to promote reading, publishing and copyright.

It is also aimed at repositioning reading as fun, relevant, accessible, exciting and life-transforming, as reading introduces readers to a world of imagination and stimulates their creativity and analytical skills, as well as helps immensely with cognitive development of a child.

According to Bridge Academics Manager, Ezinne Tochi-Asugwa, the practice of reading by young children daily would help with language acquisition, communication skills, social skills, and literacy skills.

“Literacy and the ability to read is a skill that is vital to a child’s future success. The habit of reading should begin at an early stage and should be imbibed throughout one’s lifetime,” she said.

Towards this end, Tochi-Asugwa stated that the Bridge Academies had introduced a literacy intervention programme for Primary One pupils across selected Bridge Academies in Lagos as part of efforts to encourage children to cultivate the habit of reading and improve their literacy skills.

The pilot initiative, tagged: ‘Bridge Reading at Home’ programme involves Primary One pupils taking home a postcard every Monday and Thursday and reading the text on the postcard aloud with their parents.

The pupils, she further noted, would then answer the questions on the postcard to make sure they understood the text and sign their names on the postcard after the reading exercise.

According to World Bank Education, half of children in low and middle income countries are in “Learning Poverty,” defined as a child not being able to read or understand a simple text by age 10 years.

It stated that in sub-Saharan Africa, it is far worse with a catastrophic 90 per cent of 10-year-olds unable to read at this basic level, adding that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push another 72 million children globally into learning poverty.

However, when a child starts reading, they develop Intelligence Reasoning Language Information Processing, which is why it is very important for children to learn reading, even as the World Bank Education noted that globally, reading is in crisis.

Meanwhile, reacting to the initiative, a parent, Mrs. Bose Onifade commended Bridge Nigeria for encouraging pupils to start the reading culture from an early age, even as she added that the first thing her child does when he gets home after school is to read the stories on his postcard.

“Reading also helps in developing emotions like kindness, empathy which is being able to understand what people are going through.

When kids read books, they can experience the lives of other characters and they can identify how they are feeling,” Tochi-Asugwa said.

She, however, added in previous World Book Day celebration, Bridge Nigeria’s support staff purchased storybooks and donated them to the community schools that they support each day, saying that the books donated to the pupils included story books that promote strong cultural values and spread messages of kindness, integrity, curiosity and diversity.

On his part, the Bridge Communication Manager, Femi Awopetu, who spoke on the donation, noted that the books were donated to enable pupils and parents to carry on the culture of reading that Bridge fosters in its schools when they are in their homes.

“The ability to read is a skill that is vital to a child’s future success. Reading expands the mind by developing a child’s imagination and engaging critical thinking skills,” Awopetu added.

