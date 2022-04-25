Education

World Book Day: Bridge Nigeria harps on importance of books for literacy growth 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

As the world celebrates today, the World Book Day, Bridge Nigeria, a network of nursery and primary schools serving underserved communities in Lagos and Osun states, has said that reading and literacy should be promoted as foundational to a child’s learning.

The World Book Day, s a worldwide celebration of books and reading, which was instituted in 1995 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), is to promote reading, publishing and copyright.

It is also aimed at repositioning reading as fun, relevant, accessible, exciting and life-transforming, as reading introduces readers to a world of imagination and stimulates their creativity and analytical skills, as well as helps immensely with cognitive development of a child.

According to Bridge Academics Manager, Ezinne Tochi-Asugwa, the practice of reading by young children daily would help with language acquisition, communication skills, social skills, and literacy skills.

“Literacy and the ability to read is a skill that is vital to a child’s future success. The habit of reading should begin at an early stage and should be imbibed throughout one’s lifetime,” she said.

Towards this end, Tochi-Asugwa stated that the Bridge Academies had introduced a literacy intervention programme for Primary One pupils across selected Bridge Academies in Lagos as part of efforts to encourage children to cultivate the habit of reading and improve their literacy skills.

The pilot initiative, tagged: ‘Bridge Reading at Home’ programme involves Primary One pupils taking home a postcard every Monday and Thursday and reading the text on the postcard aloud with their parents.

The pupils, she further noted, would then answer the questions on the postcard to make sure they understood the text and sign their names on the postcard after the reading exercise.

According to World Bank Education, half of children in low and middle income countries are in “Learning Poverty,” defined as a child not being able to read or understand a simple text by age 10 years.

It stated that in sub-Saharan Africa, it is far worse with a catastrophic 90 per cent of 10-year-olds unable to read at this basic level, adding that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push another 72 million children globally into learning poverty.

However, when a child starts reading, they develop Intelligence Reasoning Language Information Processing, which is why it is very important for children to learn reading, even as the World Bank Education noted that globally, reading is in crisis.

Meanwhile, reacting to the initiative, a parent, Mrs. Bose Onifade commended Bridge Nigeria for encouraging pupils to start the reading culture from an early age, even as she added that the first thing her child does when he gets home after school is to read the stories on his postcard.
“Reading also helps in developing emotions like kindness, empathy which is being able to understand what people are going through.

When kids read books, they can experience the lives of other characters and they can identify how they are feeling,” Tochi-Asugwa said.

She, however, added in previous World Book Day celebration, Bridge Nigeria’s support staff purchased storybooks and donated them to the community schools that they support each day, saying that the books donated to the pupils included story books that promote strong cultural values and spread messages of kindness, integrity, curiosity and diversity.

On his part, the Bridge Communication Manager, Femi Awopetu, who spoke on the donation, noted that the books were donated to enable pupils and parents to carry on the culture of reading that Bridge fosters in its schools when they are in their homes.

“The ability to read is a skill that is vital to a child’s future success. Reading expands the mind by developing a child’s imagination and engaging critical thinking skills,” Awopetu added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

NUC accredits 13 courses for Godfrey Okoye Varsity

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

At least 13 new academic programmes have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, a faith-based university owned by the Catholic Church.   The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, a Reverend Father, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Enugu, listed some of the courses to include Law, Computer Science, […]
Education

Edo govt should pay our 10-month salary arrears –COEASU chair

Posted on Author with CAJETAN MMUTA

Fred Omonuwa, the Chairman of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo State chapter of the College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), in this interview, speaks with CAJETAN MMUTA, about the plight of members of the union and other staff of the institution, insensitivity of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government to their welfare, and other issues […]
Education

LRCN inducts 330 librarians as Nigeria has 6,796 professionals

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

With the induction and certification of 330 fresh library professionals, the country currently has a total of 6,796 qualified Librarians, the management of the National Library has said. Registrar/Chef Executive Officer of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN), Prof. Michael Afolabi, disclosed this during the 11th induction and seventh conference of Certified Librarians in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica