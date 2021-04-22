News

World Book Day: NCC takes transformational stories to Enugu schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has said that it would take transformational stories to primary and secondary schools in Enugu State as part of moves to change the people’s perception of life. The Zonal Manager of the Commission in Enugu, Mrs. Ngozi Okeke stated this yesterday in an interview with journalists, where he noted that such stories would go a long way help in impacting moral, cultural values and good virtues in them, which would make them better citizens in future. According to her, the stories would centre on honesty, charity, modesty, neatness and hardworking.

Okeke said: “We are taking this year’s World Book Day with the theme Share a Story to Schools as we are partnering some of them. We will tell them stories that will impact and transform their lives and they too will tell us their own stories on those virtues that will change their lives for better.

“And, with such transformational stories we are sure of better youths in the coming generation.” The World Book Day is an annual event organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing and copyright. It is also known as the World Book and Copyright Day, with the maiden World Book Day celebrated on April 23, 1995, and which had since continued to be recognised on that day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

Accepts AA, ADC, LP substitutions   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election.   The Commission also accepted the substitutions made by the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP).   The three parties had substituted their candidates […]
News

Ganduje appoints outgoing BUK VC pro-chancellor of state varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

KANO Kano State Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Yusuf Maitama Sule University.   A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Bello, a professor […]
News

YYF President-General visits Yoruba leader, Akintoye

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President-General of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF), Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa has paid a courtesy visit to Yoruba Leader, Professor Banji Akintoye over insecurity in Yorubaland and other issues bordering on unity in the region.   Sources at the meeting told our correspondent that Akintoye was elated to receive the YYF President- General, urging him to continue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica