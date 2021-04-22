World Book Day: NCC takes transformational stories to Enugu schools

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has said that it would take transformational stories to primary and secondary schools in Enugu State as part of moves to change the people’s perception of life. The Zonal Manager of the Commission in Enugu, Mrs. Ngozi Okeke stated this yesterday in an interview with journalists, where he noted that such stories would go a long way help in impacting moral, cultural values and good virtues in them, which would make them better citizens in future. According to her, the stories would centre on honesty, charity, modesty, neatness and hardworking.

Okeke said: “We are taking this year’s World Book Day with the theme Share a Story to Schools as we are partnering some of them. We will tell them stories that will impact and transform their lives and they too will tell us their own stories on those virtues that will change their lives for better.

“And, with such transformational stories we are sure of better youths in the coming generation.” The World Book Day is an annual event organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to promote reading, publishing and copyright. It is also known as the World Book and Copyright Day, with the maiden World Book Day celebrated on April 23, 1995, and which had since continued to be recognised on that day.

