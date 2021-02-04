WORLD CANCER DAY 2021: WHO: Amid COVID-19, cancer could rise by 60%

About 200 Nigerians die every day from cancer, with 32 of these daily cancer deaths resulting from breast cancer, 28 from cervical cancer, 16 from prostate cancer and 14 from liver cancer. As the world marks 2021 World Cancer Day today, experts said early cancer presentation is key to preventing and tacking the disease, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

February 4 every year is designated as World Cancer Day (WCD), to amplify the call for action and to rally the international community to end the injustice of preventable suffering from cancer. As Nigeria joined other countries worldwide to mark the day, the Executive Secretary of GivingTide international, Dr. Abia Nzelu has highlighted the importance of expediting actions to address cancer as a holistic strategy to tackle the scourge of the disease.

The GivingTide International is a movement aimed at mobilising individuals and organisations to practice Combined, Concerted and Catalytic Philanthropy, which has thrown its weight behind the Big War Against Cancer to establish the first Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC) in Nigeria. Cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

The latter process is called metastasising and is a major cause of death from cancer. These contrast with benign tumours, which do not spread. Lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women. Cancers are among the leading causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. According to Nzelu, it is more urgent now than ever to escalate the Big War Against Cancer to stem the cancer scourge in Nigeria.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are currently 43.8 million cancer patients worldwide, with over 18 million new cancer cases yearly. Cancer is now responsible for one in six deaths globally, with 9.6 million deaths from cancer each year. Sadly, 70 per cent of cancer deaths occur in developing nations like Nigeria.

In Nigeria, there are currently over 200,000 cancer cases with over 100,000 new cases taking place every year. About 200 Nigerians die every day from cancer, with 32 of these daily cancer deaths resulting from breast cancer, 28 from cervical cancer, 16 from prostate cancer and 14 from liver cancer. Furthermore, the WHO has projected that if things remain the same, there will be a 60 per cent increase in cancer cases within two decades, with the greatest increase (over 80 per cent) taking place in developing countries, including Nigeria.

This projected increase is likely to be even greater, because of the multiple negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care (budgetary diversion of local resources towards addressing the COVID-19 crisis; restriction on crowding which is required for mass cancer screening; increased strain on health personnel and infrastructure; and restriction on medical tourism).

The disproportionate burden of cancer mortality in developing countries is largely because the health services of the poor nations are not equipped to prevent,diagnose and treat cancers. For instance, while India has over 200 CCC, most of which are the products of non-governmental/nonprofit endeavour, Nigeria has none. In addition, Nigeria has less than 10 radiotherapy machines, against WHO recommended minimum of one radiotherapy machine for every one million people.

Worse still, most of Nigeria’s radiotherapy machines are out modeled or faulty. Consequently, Nigerians who can afford it go abroad for treatment, spending over one billion USD annually, an amount sufficient to establish 20 CCC in Nigeria every year! Tragically, those who seek care abroad often die from late intervention. This financial haemorrhage is unsustainable and the waste of lives is unacceptable.

Moreover, the COVID-related global lockdown has shown that medical tourism may not always be available, even if one could afford it. Cancer burden has continued to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. Many health systems in low- and middle-income countries are least prepared to manage this burden, and large numbers of cancer patients globally do not have access to timely quality diagnosis and treatment.

In countries where health systems are strong, survival rates of many types of cancers are improving thanks to accessible early detection, quality treatment and survivorship care. According to a Consultant Clinical and Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Mutiu Jimoh, to cure cancer, early detection was key. “For the person that comes at stage 4, a late stage of the disease it is difficult to achieve cure; it can only be managed at that stage. “So, we encourage people to come out very early after detecting cancer

