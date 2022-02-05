News Top Stories

World Cancer Day: Tobacco kills over 70,000 Nigerians

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

The Nigerian Cancer Society and the #SmokeFree- Nollywood campaign, have launched a public digital petition to Nollywood filmmakers to remove tobacco from Nigeria’s film industry as it is responsible for the death of over 70,000 Nigerians. The President, Nigerian Cancer Society, Adamu Alhassan Umar, made a video explainer yesterday, petition ing Netflix, FilmOne, Ebonylife and others to remove tobacco scenes from Nollywood noting that the over 70,000 Nigerians deaths were movies influenced.

He said: “Many Nollywood films today contain smoking scenes that glamourise the use of tobacco products such as cigarettes, and Shisha and unconsciously recruit viewers into damaging habits that harm their health. “Tobacco use is the leading cause of cancer. And cancer is responsible for the deaths of 70,000 Nigerians every year.

“About a third of smokers started this habit through the influence of movies. After all, if their favourite characters are comfortable using tobacco on screen, it feels safe and trendy. But it is not. “Tobacco kills up to half of its users and leaves others with a lifetime of health complications. It is responsible for lung, mouth, throat, bladder, kidney, liver, stomach, pancreas, oesophagus, larynx, colon, rectum, and cervix cancers.”

 

