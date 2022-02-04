World Cancer Day: U.S. Instituteadvocates fewer diagnoses, more survivors

As Nigeria joined the international community to mark the 2022 World Cancer Day, the Director of the United States (US) National Cancer Institute (NCI), Dr. Norman Sharpless, has urged governments worldwide to take prompt measures that would pave the way for fewer cancer diagnoses and more survivors.

For Sharpless, to completely tackle the challenges that cancers pose to humanity, attention has to be paid to people from all walks of life. According to him, the world can’t leave huge portions of the society behind and expect to make meaningful progress.

“The bottom line is that we want fewer cancer diagnoses and more survivors,” he stressed. The World Cancer Day is marked globally on February 4. The theme for this year is ‘Close The Care Gap’. Over the years, the event has brought a lot of focus and light to a lot of issues that are surrounding cancer. In order to curb the disease, cancer care has to be provided for all and sundry, regardless of where they live or their financial capabilities, he said. A study that was carried out in 2019 showed that cancer is the first or second leading cause of death before the age of 70 years in 112 of 183 countries.

