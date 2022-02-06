World Cancer day: We are ready to kick cancer out of Bayelsa Igwele

The Bayelsa State government has said that she was committed to kick cancer out of the state stating that it was the reason for the creation of awareness. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a road walk to mark World Cancer Day, the state government said it will collaborate with other well meaning organizations to kick the dreaded disease out of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Parbara Newton Igwele, the permanent secretary of the ministry Wisdom Sawyer, said that they don’t want people to have cancer the reason they were creating awareness for people of the state. Advising people, he said” Regular checkup of the breast twice or thrice a week will help in knowing the condition of the breast.

Men should also try and check themselves for prostate cancer. “People should embark on regular exercise. There is a need for all to reduce weight. Reduce excess alcohol, drug abuse, smoking which is associated with lung cancer and women should learn to examine their breasts during their menstrual period.

“Cancer can easily kill. It is a killer disease. Become a champion by preaching against cancer, she advised.

The permanent secretary said the government in collaboration with OASIS Consulting Limited, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Bayelsa State, Ministry of Health, BRECAN, Gloria Diri Foundation amongst others were out to educate the people that breast cancer and other forms of cancer are preventable.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...