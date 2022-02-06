News

World Cancer day: We are ready to kick cancer out of Bayelsa Igwele

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government has said that she was committed to kick cancer out of the state stating that it was the reason for the creation of awareness. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during a road walk to mark World Cancer Day, the state government said it will collaborate with other well meaning organizations to kick the dreaded disease out of the state.

 

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, Parbara Newton Igwele, the permanent secretary of the ministry Wisdom Sawyer, said that they don’t want people to have cancer the reason they were creating awareness for people of the state. Advising people, he said” Regular checkup of the breast twice or thrice a week will help in knowing the condition of the breast.

 

Men should also try and check themselves for prostate cancer. “People should embark on regular exercise. There is a need for all to reduce weight. Reduce excess alcohol, drug abuse, smoking which is associated with lung cancer and women should learn to examine their breasts during their menstrual period.

 

“Cancer can easily kill. It is a killer disease. Become a champion by preaching against cancer, she advised.

 

The permanent secretary said the government in collaboration with OASIS Consulting Limited, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Bayelsa State, Ministry of Health, BRECAN, Gloria Diri Foundation amongst others were out to educate the people that breast cancer and other forms of cancer are preventable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, dies at 54

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The death has occurred in Sokoto, Sokoto State, of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, North- West, after a brief illness yesterday. Late Abdulkadir died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, while his funeral prayers were held at his Gawon Nama residence according to Islamic rites.   The […]
News

Zamfara: ALGON calls for spiritual intervention to end banditry

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

The Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) Zamfara State chapter has called on all and sundry to embark on rigorous prayers to God to spiritually free innocent lives from banditry and other high profile crimes in the state, the North West region and the country at large.   ALGON Chairman in the state, […]
News

Oyo to employ prayers, sacrifices to fight insecurity – Commissioner

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State government yesterday said it would employ traditional means to address the security challenges facing it and the people. The state government made the disclosure through the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun. He said the state was ready to offer sacrifices, special prayers and other traditional means to address […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica