‘World Cancer Day; We’re Committed To Closing The Gap On Cancer Spread In CRS. -Dr Betta Edu”

World Cancer Day held every February 4 is a global initiative to face one of our greatest challenges; cancer. Cancer is one of the World’s leading causes of death and it has remained a growing burden to our society. Today cancer is the second leading cause of death globally as uncontrolled growth of a group of cells in the body which occurs at any age if not detected at the right time and treated can increase the risk of death. With about one out of six people dying of cancer worldwide which is more than HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined, the CRSG has reiterated her commitment to continue in this sensitization and fight against cancer.

To mark this year’s World Cancer Day celebration themed; ‘Closing The Care Gap’, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health Dr. Betta Edu has reinstated Government’s commitment to tackle the over growing burden and effects/challenges that comes with this killer disease. “The World has just crossed a threshold as an estimated 20 million people were diagnosed with Cancer with over 10 million already dead. these numbers will continue to rise in the decades ahead if we don’t step up our efforts.

As a State, much is being done to bring quality Cancer care to our people. Massive cancer screening is ongoing at Primary levels integrated into routine care to detect cancers early, health workers have been trained on early detection and risk communication. At secondary levels more detailed care is also available for client however the state is providing an Oncology Department in the the newly built Obudu-German Referral specialist hospital where Cross Riverians will be able to access highly sophisticated care including Pet Scan Cyclotron for early detection and treatment of all types of cancers.

Furthermore the state is collaborating with several NGOs like Mediatrix Foundation and CROWEI to sensitize thousands of women in rural areas as well as hold outreaches where mass screening especially for Breast cancer happens, including breast scans are used at those outreaches… other collaborations are with The cancer registry of Calabar to conduct research in cancer prevalence and care.the government of Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has vowed not to leave any stone unturned until cross riverians living with Cancer gets adequate care and medical attention. “We’ve set out modalities to bring services for prevention, diagnosis, multidisciplinary treatment and supportive care together in one place to make it easier for people living with Cancer to navigate care and services as this will lead to a greater concentration of expertise, and subsequently produce better health outcomes.”

CRS is setting up Cancer Centres across the State with support from development partners and Calabar Cancer Advisory Board headed by Prof. Ima-Obong Ekanem, the State government has completed all modalities to commence a compulsory cancer screening training exercise for Staff at the Primary Health Care facilities. The Board has also engaged in good operational research programs at community level with questions tailored at yielding positive implementations, capacity building for health workers with support coming from the CRSG through the Ministry of Health.

“There’s an increased efforts to scale up high quality Cancer programmes in the State
Dr Edu thanked the Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for always putting the health of his people first and the first lady Dr. Linda Ayade for using her Mediatrix Foundation to support Cancer programs in the State. She assured cross riverians that all lose ends will be tightened in other to provide care for those living with Cancer in the State. She called on women to regularly check for lumps on their breast as early detection remains key if cancer diseases must be completely cured.

 

