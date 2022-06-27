Sports

World champ, Lyles, edges Knighton at US trials

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

World champion Noah Lyles schooled youngster Erriyon Knighton in winning the men’s 200m in 19.67sec at the US athletics championships on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Knighton, who stunned the athletics world with a time of 19.49sec in May, held a commanding lead coming off the curve but Lyles remorselessly chased him down, playfully pointing a finger in Knighton’s direction as they barrelled across the line.

“I do what it takes to win,” Lyles said. “Erriyon got the best of me on the turn – I wasn’t worried about it. I said I’m going to catch him. I’m going to take the rest of this 100 and that’s what I did.”

Knighton finished second in 19.69 and Fred Kerley, who posted times of 9.76 and 9.77 on the way to a 100m victory on Friday, was third in 19.83 to nab the third berth for the World Championships, which will be held on the same Hayward Field track in Eugene on July 15-24.

Abby Steiner continued her upward trajectory in the women’s 200m, improving her own world-leading time with a victory in 21.77sec.

Two hours earlier, Steiner had matched the previous world-leading time of 21.80 in the semifinals as she continues to shine in a season that saw her claim the NCAA collegiate title this month.

“Coming off a collegiate season, a lot of people want to put limitations on you, say you’re going to be burnt out,” she said, adding that she believes she can carry her form through Worlds.

“Me and my coach trust the process.”

Tamara Clark set the early pace but finished second in 21.92 while Jenna Prandini was third in 22.01.

Tokyo bronze medallist Gabby Thomas, who is nursing a torn hamstring, finished eighth. The disappointment left her in tears, but she vowed to continue training with the aim of completing the Diamond League season.

Spring darling Sha’Carri Richardson bowed out in the 200m semifinals, failing to earn a World Championships team berth after crashing out of the first round of the 100m.

She, too, said she’d redirect her attention to the Diamond League.

ALLEN GRABS 110 HURDLES BERTH

Rai Benjamin, silver medallist at the 2019 Worlds and the Tokyo Games last year, posted the fastest time in the world this year in winning the 400m hurdles in 47.04sec.

Benjamin improved on the previous season-leading 47.23 posted by Alison Dos Santos at the Eugene Diamond League in May and provided a tantalising glimpse of what the event could offer at Worlds, where he’ll be aiming to avenge his loss to Karsten Warholm in the Tokyo final – when both ran under the previous world record.

The 110m hurdles produced a nail-biter, with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen barely making the team.

Defending world champion Grant Holloway skipped the final, which was won by Daniel Roberts in 13.03sec. Trey Cunningham was second in 13.08.

Allen, who caused shockwaves around the sport when he beat Holloway with the third-fastest time ever at the New York Grand Prix, narrowly edged Jamal Britt for third, both credited with a time of 13.09.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Athing Mu held off the late challenge of Ajee Wilson to win the women’s 800m in 1:57.16.

Mu couldn’t match the world-leading time of 1:57.01 she set at the Rome Diamond League, but she had enough at the end to hold off the hard-charging Ajee with Raevyn Rogers third in 1:57.96 to grab a World Championships berth.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFA Sports kits Nigeria Police Machine to African Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s number one sports kit manufacturing company AFA Sports has returned to the international competition scene soon after the giant strides made with this year’s Tokyo Olympics. The Nigeria Police men’s hockey team featured African Cup for Club Champions courtesy of the AFA Sports clothing line and other kits. The competition was held in Accra, […]
Sports

La Liga: Madrid move 13 points clear of Atletico after derby stroll

Posted on Author Reporter

  Real Madrid strengthened their already-commanding position in the title race on Sunday by defeating Atletico Madrid 2-0 to move 13 points clear of the defending champions in LaLiga. Atletico have a game in hand over their rivals but the advantage is considerable and perhaps even insurmountable, even in December. Barcelona are now 18 points […]
Sports

Why my son won’t be a boxer like me – Anthony Joshua

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anthony Joshua is one of the most successful boxers in the world – but nothing is more important to him than family. The two-time world champion has earned an estimated £61million during his glittering career, reports mirror.co.uk. Despite his immense success and vast wealth, the Olympic gold medallist spends little of his fortune on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica