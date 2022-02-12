Back Page Columnist

World Club Cup: Vilified Lukaku seeks redemption

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

It has been a steep downhill for Romelu Lukaku since that infamous interview he granted Sky Italia where he criticized coach Thomas Tuchel for his lack of regular action; his questionable performance since then has put him under further scrutiny but after getting back on the score sheet in the semifinal of the World Club Cup on Thursday, the Belgian can win back the trust of the Blues faithful by leading their charge to victory in today’s final against Brazil’s Palmeiras.

Chelsea splashed a whopping £97million on Lukaku last summer to solve a problem which was a lack of goals but a lack of consistency and poor attitude of their prized asset may have the club’s hierarchy re-evaluate their investment in the striker. Despite Lukaku’s arrival, the lack of goals that was evident in their campaign last season has persisted. Tuchel’s side grabbed a narrow 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal in the semifinal of the ongoing World Club Cup and that was the fifth time that they managed to score no more than one goal in 90 minutes across their last six games.

In fact, their top scorer this season is none other than holding midfielder Jorginho who has netted nine goals, mainly scoring from the spot. Lukaku has also scored nine times, while Ziyech and Timo Werner have registered six goals each in all competitions. He hit the ground running upon his arrival but it seems the goals are drying up and the fans are growing impatient.

That ignoble interview inevitably caused friction between the player and his coach; although the matter has been resolved, the striker has managed just two goals in eight games in 2022 and looks like a shadow of the player that scored 64 goals in two seasons with Inter. Former Chelsea player William Gallas believes Luakku subjected himself to further pressure with his comment about Tuchel’s style and he has the responsibility to prove himself on the pitch. “Unfortunately he has put himself under big pressure after he talked with the media,” said Gallas. “That means he has to have big shoulders and answer it on the pitch, it’s a simple answer. If you are a striker at Chelsea, you have to score goals.”

Today’s tie provides him the opportunity to win his first silverware for his boyhood club; it is hard for anyone to doubt Lukaku’s ability but he needs to quickly shake off poor form and use this final to win over seemingly fastidious Chelsea fans. Here is the road to redemption, Lukaku can make it count today.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Sad reminiscences on Ibrahim Magu (2)

Posted on Author Mike A. A. Ozekhome, SAN, OFR,

INTRODUCTION   Last week, I wrote on the above topic. I recalled earlier writes-up as to how to re-engineer and re-invent the wheel of the fight against corruption, rather than the gallery play we saw all through the tenure of Magu. These are reminiscences of writesup I made as far back as 2017 (almost two […]
Back Page Columnist

Not corruption, but banditry

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

I considered three other titles before settling for the one above: Banditry and not corruption; brood of vipers; and a nest of bandits. A nest of killers was how the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, described the then ruling party, the PDP, after the assassination of sitting Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, […]
Back Page Columnist

Bullying, cultism as wages of parental failure

Posted on Author MICHAEL WEST

And the boy died in agony! His mouth was sore swollen, writhing in pains all over his boyish body frame, unable to stand on his feet neither was he able to walk. He was crushed, dehumanized and tortured to his untimely grave. A Nigerian future leader was cut short. His bright future was shattered. His […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica