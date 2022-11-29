Sports

World Cup 2022: Andre Onana asked not to play, says Song

Posted on

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said goalkeeper Andre Onana has been asked not to play their second group match at the World Cup amid reports of a falling out between the pair in Qatar.

 

Inter Milan keeper Onana started for the Indomitable Lions in their Group G opener against Switzerland, a 1-0 defeat, but he was replaced by Devis Epassy for Monday’s 3-3 draw against Serbia. He was not listed among the substitutes.

There were reports the 26-yearold had been sanctioned for disciplinary reasons, but no details have been released by the country’s football federation. “He is an important player, but we are in a difficult tournament,” said Song.

 

“I know what I have to do, and that is to ensure that the team takes precedence over any individuals. “Andre wanted to step out and we accepted that position. In a squad, discipline is important.”

 


https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

