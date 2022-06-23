World Cup 2022: FIFA approves 26-man squads for Qatar

FIFA has approved 26-man squads for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The move is in line with recent national competitions and is an expansion on the 23-man squads that had been used before the coronavirus pandemic, reports the BBC.

FIFA also said up to 15 substitutes can be named for a game, meaning no player misses out – something England head coach Gareth Southgate had called for.

“I think everybody has to be available for all the games,” he said in April.

Southgate added: “If the squads are going to be bigger then it needs to be a situation where everybody is able to change on a matchday.”

The deadline for all 32 countries competing to submit their final squads is October 20 – 30 days before the first game between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium.

FIFA also said that no more than 26 people – up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials, of which one must be the team doctor – will be allowed to sit on the bench.

England begin their campaign against Iran on the opening day, November 21, at 13:00 GMT, while Wales – who are drawn in the same group – face the USA later at 19:00 GMT.

