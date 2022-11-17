Sports

World Cup 2022: Pubs refuse to show games over human rights record in Qatar

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some UK pubs and bars will not show World Cup games in protest of host country’s human rights record. The competition which starts in Qatar this weekend has faced criticism and controversy since it won the host bid. The Arab country bans same-sex sexual activity and those guilty can face long prison sentences or the death penalty. An estimated 6,500 migrants have died constructing the seven new stadiums used in the tournament which will see huge numbers of spectators flocking through their doors.

But now pubs and clubs which have promised ‘safe spaces’ for all sexual orientations have pledged not to show any of the competition games. John Sizzle, 54, co-owner of London-based bar The Glory , said: “It’s disappointing that human rights haven’t been considered when putting on an event as big as this one.

“It is extremely problematic. We showed the women’s Euros here because that was really celebratory, but we wouldn’t want to make money from this World Cup. “Of course we will listen to our customers and if there is demand for it and it’s a celebration then we will put it on but, based on what I’ve seen so far, there won’t be interest.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

2022 C’wealth Games: Team Nigeria fit, ready – Dare

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as British High Commissioner hosts team to farewell reception Sports Minister Sunday Dare is optimistic Team Nigeria will be very competitive at the 2022 Commonwealth Games starting in Birmingham, United Kingdom next week. The minister said Nigerian athletes are fit and ready for the Games because the past few months have sharpened and toughened […]
Sports

Spalletti hails excellent Osimhen for brace against Leicester

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has heaped praise on his Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who scored a brace in his side’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City in the Europa League fixture on Thursday night. He has been the talk of the town in Europe and across Africa following his excellent performance and the latest to sing […]
Sports

Match-fixing scandal rocks French Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  French prosecutors on Tuesday (Oct 6) said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open. The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption”, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica