World Cup 2022: Pubs refuse to show games over human rights record in Qatar

Some UK pubs and bars will not show World Cup games in protest of host country’s human rights record. The competition which starts in Qatar this weekend has faced criticism and controversy since it won the host bid. The Arab country bans same-sex sexual activity and those guilty can face long prison sentences or the death penalty. An estimated 6,500 migrants have died constructing the seven new stadiums used in the tournament which will see huge numbers of spectators flocking through their doors.

But now pubs and clubs which have promised ‘safe spaces’ for all sexual orientations have pledged not to show any of the competition games. John Sizzle, 54, co-owner of London-based bar The Glory , said: “It’s disappointing that human rights haven’t been considered when putting on an event as big as this one.

“It is extremely problematic. We showed the women’s Euros here because that was really celebratory, but we wouldn’t want to make money from this World Cup. “Of course we will listen to our customers and if there is demand for it and it’s a celebration then we will put it on but, based on what I’ve seen so far, there won’t be interest.”

