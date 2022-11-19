Travel & Tourism

WORLD CUP 2022: Qatar banks on floating hotels

The excitement is already turbo charged as the world wait in bathed breathe for the formal opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup, which begins tomorrow in Qatar, spanning December 18. Besides the Olympics Games, it is the second biggest global sport fiesta that engages the attention of the world regardless of status, age and background. This year’s World Cup in many respects is an epoch making event especially for football loving fans, who are expected to follow the games with rapt interest.

For the first time, fans will be staying in floating hotels for the games as a result of deficit on housing and hotel facilities in the Asian country, which is hosting the Mundial for the first time. The country prior to 2022 boasts 19,000 available hotel rooms, mostly of five star standards, however, the country put in place plans to increase this to 27, 000 rooms by building more facilities and structures to cater for the over 100, 000 fans of the 32 countries taking part in the game and tourists expected to visit the country in the course of the one – month long Mundial.

As part of the effort to increase the available hotel rooms, the country has taken delivery of three of the biggest floating hotels managed by the MSC Cruises Group, these are MSC Poesia, MSC Fantasia and MSC World Europa. The capacity of the three cruise ships is put at 10,000 beds, which is said to have been sold out even before the ships arrived Doha, capital city of Qatar. MSC Poesia cruise ship is a modern four star floating hotel, offering bespoke luxurious services, it features 1,265 cabins, three swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre, cinema, poolside, tennis and basketball courts, in addition to four dining options, 15 coffee shops and event venues.

Besides these three cruise ships, the country has also constructed 16 floating hotel fa-cilities, which are located on Qetaifan Island North of the country, 15 minutes drive to Lusail Stadium. According to statistics, each of these buildings will feature restaurant, lounge and bar and 101 guest rooms decorated in a clean, Scandinavian style, with shades of white and wood tones, among other elegant and sophisticated facilities, offering bespoke services to the guests all through the Mundial season.

 

