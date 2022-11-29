Sports

World Cup 2022: Senegal coach plots tactics switch for Ecuador match

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said he may need to change tactics in their final Group A match against Ecuador to reach the World Cup knockout stage.

 

The Teranga Lions recovered from an opening defeat by the Netherlands to beat hosts Qatar 3-1 on Friday and revive their hopes of progressing to the last 16. But Senegal have to beat Ecuador on Tuesday to be certain of going through after their 1-1 draw with the Dutch.

“We have to think about the appropriate approach to the last match. We need to win to qualify for the last 16,” Cisse said. “Our concentration must be better as we could have avoided the goal that we conceded [against Qatar], but the Ecuador match will be different.” Cisse’s African champions, without talisman and record goalscorer Sadio Mane for the finalsbecause of injury, were disappointing as they lost 2-0 to the Dutch, but put in an improved attacking show against Qatar at the Al Thumama Stadium.

 

Cisse made two changes to the starting, with Famara Diedhiou and Ismail Jakobs replacing Pape Abdou Cisse and the injured Cheikhou Kouyate. Boulaye Dia, Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng were on target.

“We started the second half well, went 2-0 up and then struggled a bit as Qatar were more aggressive and reduced the gap,” added Cisse, who has been in charge of Senegal since 2015.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

