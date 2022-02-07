Sports

World Cup 2030: UK, Republic of Ireland FAs abandon 2030 bid to focus on Euro 2028

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The UK and Republic of Ireland football associations have agreed not to bid for the 2030 World Cup.

They will instead focus on a joint bid to host Euro 2028, reports the BBC.

The decision comes after the UK government committed £2.8m to a feasibility study into the bid.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee Chair Julian Knight had previously described the prospective World Cup bid as a “giant, expensive vanity project”.

The feasibility study included an analysis of the economic impact, the political football landscape and the likely costs of hosting major international tournaments.

Following the study, the football associations of the Republic of Ireland, England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will focus on an official bid to host UEFA Euro 2028.

A statement said: “Hosting a UEFA Euro offers a similar return on investment, with the European tournament carrying a far lower delivery cost and the potential of the benefits being realised sooner.

“It would be an honour and a privilege to collectively host Euro 2028 and to welcome all of Europe.

“It would also be a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the true impact of hosting a world-class football tournament by driving positive change and leaving a lasting legacy across our communities.”

The UK government had previously said it would invest £550m in grassroots football if the 2030 bid was successful, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson hoping to “transform lives with a legacy to match the 2012 Olympics”.

England failed with a bid – fronted by former captain David Beckham, Prince William and former prime minister David Cameron – to host the 2018 World Cup, which was staged in Russia.

The five football associations say they will continue to “collaborate” with government partners about the next steps.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NFF, Rohr and the jamboree Mexico friendly

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Nigeria Football Federation deserves full credit for the quality of friendly games being staged for the national teams in recent times. The Super Falcons were in the United States only recently for a four-nation tourney in which Nigeria played against Jamaica, Portugal and the USA. It was a big one for the senior women’s […]
Sports

CAF releases new guidelines for competitions’ restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

C onfederation of African Football (CAF) has released strict rules for various associations, players, and managers to follow before the resumption of action.     Football leagues across the continent, just like the rest of the world, were suspended following the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands. […]
Sports

‘Eagles need task force for World Cup playoffs’

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Federal Capital Territory Football Association chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has demanded a special task force to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2022 World Cup at the expense of rivals Ghana. The Super Eagles crashed out of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the Round of 16 and will now have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica