World Cup: Croatia leave Morocco empty in third place match

Croatia showed their class once more by clinching their third top-three finish at the World Cup with a play-off victory over history-makers Morocco. Zlatko Dalic’s side were runners- up to France four years ago and confirmed their status as one of the elite footballing nations with another third-place finish to go alongside that secured in their competition debut in 1998. In a frantic opening, Josko Gvardiol gave Croatia the lead on seven minutes with a superb diving header but Achraf Dari levelled just two minutes later by nodding home from close range. Mislav Orsic curled in a sumptuous second for Croatia via the post three minutes before half-time and struck a thumping, deflected drive into the side-netting after the break. The second half could not match the energy of a thrilling opening period and Morocco failed to find an equaliser as a fruitful campaign ended in back-to-back defeats. It’s the game no team wants to be involved in but in the end Croatia, a country with a population under 4 million, will be highly satisfied with another outstanding showing on the global stage. At the heart of the team is influential skipper Luka Modric, running the show once again at the age of 37 on his 162nd cap, though this could well be his last appearance at a World Cup. Croatia’s opener was straight off the training ground, Ivan Perisic flicking on a free-kick which was latched on to by Gvardiol’s brilliant finish, flying through the air to head into the far corner. But Morocco levelled immediately courtesy of Dari, a looping ball falling into his path to convert from a few yards out and spark rowdy celebrations in the stands.

