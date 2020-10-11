World Cup/Euros should be played every two years -Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has suggested play the FIFA World Cup and Euro Championship every two years instead of four.

He added that while doing this, Europe’s Nations League should be done away with to make football more attractive.

“We must have as few events as possible. A FIFA World Cup and Euro Championship every two years will probably be more suitable for a modern world,” Wenger said.

He said in such a scenario, all qualifiers should be played over just one month because that way they would be easier to sell to broadcasters and sponsors, reports dpa.

Wenger suggested that this has been talked about at the ruling body FIFA where he was last year appointed Director of Global Football Development.

“Personally, I believe this will be a step forward,” he said, dismissing suggestions that the image of the big events would suffer by taking place more often.

“I always tell people who say this that the image is not linked to the time you wait until you play again but rather to the quality of the competition.

“After all, people also watch the UEFA Champions League every year,” Wenger said.

FIFA and Europe’s UEFA have been at odds over new competitions, and Wenger criticised UEFA’s Nations League of which the second edition is in the group phase at the moment.

“We must get rid of the Nations League and find clearer events which everyone understands.

“If you go on the street and ask people what the Nations League is about, you won’t find many who can explain it,” Wenger said.

