Sports

World Cup Failure: We’re sorry for your pains, Osimhen apologises to Nigerians

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has officially tendered an apology to Nigerians for their failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, vowing that the squad would compensate their teeming fans with consistently great performances in all their matches from now.

The Super Eagles were paired with their regional rivals Ghana in the final round of qualifiers. In the first leg in Kumasi, the two teams played out a goalless draw. In Abuja, the Black Stars held their hosts to a oneall draw and as a result qualified for the prestigious global  competition on the awaygoal rule.

The Napoli striker has appreciated the support received by the fans in the play-offs. “Firstly, I need to say a very big thank you to the fans, even when we were in Ghana, the way the fans turned up and everything,” Osimhen told FootballRepublik. “Abuja was massive. The support was over-  whelming – we could feel the adrenaline pop out. I need to say thank you again and again.

“Sometimes in football, it’s like this. First, as the Ghanaians had the ambition to go to the World Cup, we wanted to go there, too,” Osimhen continued. “But it [not qualifying] has happened. We need to first say sorry to Nigerians. A lot of people still support us but what we need to do is to try to get all our supporters back 100%. We are on the right path, doing things well with the new coach [Peseiro] and technical staff.

“But everyone is sad, nobody is happy even now the pain lingers and forever it will. I would have advanced in age before the next World Cup but we have to move past it. We first need to look forward to what the future brings and with the quality we possess, from here, all I see [in the Super Eagles] is greatness.

However, Osimhen described himself as a lion, saying his strong mentality helped him to survive the injury he sustained in Napoili’s Serie A clash with Inter Milan on November 21, 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

US travel warning for COVID-19 won’t hurt Olympians, Japan says

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Japanese government Tuesday was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games. U.S. officials cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even be risks to vaccinated people. […]
Sports

Fans defy odds to watch league match in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It has been tough for the Nigeria Professional Football League faithful since the commencement of the 2020/ 2021 league season. Last weekend, Lagos-based MFM FC hosted Rangers of Enugu at the Agege Township Stadium, but with the instruction for all games to be played behind closed doors, due to the outbreak of the Novel Covid-19 […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: S’Korean IOC member tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  An International Olympic Committee member from South Korea has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after arriving in Tokyo for the Olympic Games and has been isolated. Ryu Seung-min, who won the Olympic table tennis gold in men’s singles in 2004, was diagnosed with the virus after landing at Narita International Airport on Saturday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica