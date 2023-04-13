World Cup: Falcons’ improvement excites Waldrum

Coach Randy Waldrum has said the Super Falcons have made improvements leading up to this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Tuesday, the Falcons defeated World Cup co-hosts New Zealand 3-0 for the team’s third straight win as they stepped up preparations for the World Cup.

“Probably still a ‘B’ (grade) for the team, we got three goals and a clean sheet, maybe I guess am a little harsh with that grade, but there are still so many things we can improve on,” Waldrum said. “We have got better and better, that’s what we need leading up to the World Cup.”