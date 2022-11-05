World Cup: Majority of Nigerian coaches wanted Eguavoen to fail –Izilein

Former Super Falcons coach, Godwin Izilein, in an interview with OGIEVA EHIOSUN said the newly elected president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, should be ready to take the bull by the horns if he must succeed. Excerpts

Ibrahim Gusau was recently sworn in as the NFF boss, what do you expect from the new board as a major stakeholder in Nigerian football?

Well, it is like expectations for the 2023 political scene. It is a thing of joy to see the exit of the moribund board led by Pinnick Amaju. Electing new persons into the board is not the issue, the thing is do we have credible characters to take care of the Glass House? Is their main objective the development of sports in general and football in particular? The question is, are these people ready to do so? FIFA has a provision for development and we have the human capacity to, but the moment these people are elected into these juicy offices they don’t do what they promise, instead, they go after things that are not relevant to the development of the game. So, my prayer to God is for Him to touch whoever is there so that he will remember that there is a lot to do to make this game grow, otherwise it is still be the same thing.

Talking about development what do you mean?

You see football has become a global business and for any country or nation to benefit from FIFA’s developmental programme, you must have administrators who have the capacity to manage the affairs of the game. Development in football is a broad-based spectrum; in fact, the six geo-political zones in this country should be put into the NFF developmental programme. We have talented indigenous coaches who are capable of taking care of these zones, particularly the veterans. There’re the young ones coming up, they should be given responsibilities, give them specific assignments and well-tailored programmes, tell them this is what we want and rest assured that they will deliver. We must go back to the grassroots for people-oriented programmes to achieve this development. NFF must as a matter of fact stop this fire brigade attitude of doing things when it is two or one month to competitions and then when you lose you trade blame with people. Now we must go back to the basics because football has gone beyond that. We must do things right and expect good results because you cannot continue to do wrong things and expect good results. Nigeria as a country has everything it takes to win the World Cup, the money is there, and FIFA has a grant for football developmental projects, so what are our football managers at the top doing with the huge grant that comes from the football governing body? The new NFF boss must start to plan now, he must learn from the mistakes of his predecessors. He must not go the way of Amaju, because when the chips are down he would be the one to be held accountable.

Nigerians are still nursing the pains of not qualifying for the World Cup. Are you pained by it?

That was a minus for the country, the biggest error ever committed by the immediate past boss of NFF. It is a result of mismanagement by the board led the Pinnick. Thank God that we now have a God-fearing person there, yes people might say it is a continuation of Amaju’s tenure, but Gusau must understand now that he is in charge, he should bring people with conscience and sound knowledge of the game closer not those that will come and tell him lies to gain favour. There are football professors in Nigeria that can play advisory roles that will help him succeed. He should not surround himself with charlatans. Every committee should be headed by persons with character, capacity, passion and proven integrity.

Would you say foreign-based players have been giving us their best since they have been coming to play for us?

Every time we are talking of foreign- based, these players are not better than our domestic league players; more so, they are earning good money in their various clubs in Europe, they can only play well and earn big money when they are fit and when they are in good health. And how can you be in good health by not taking unnecessary risks? And playing for your country is an additional risk because of this, these boys are conscious of what they get every week in their clubs, and they don’t take any risks. That is why you see some of them show a kind of I don’t care attitude each time they are called up for national duty. The days are gone when our foreign-based players showed total commitment to the national assignment.

Are you saying that emphasis should be placed on domestic league players?

Absolutely yes, it is time we shifted attention to home-based players. They want to be there and are very willing to play and make a great impact. How many foreign-based players did we have in the 1980s and 1990s yet we were up there? Look at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games football squad, how many professional players were in that squad? We have talented league players scattered over the country. We must do something to bring these players together and a solid national team in all categories. Those overseas-based players are already up there, they have made money, and they are conscious of their professional careers, so they do not want to do anything that will jeopardize their careers.

Back to the issue of Qatar World Cup, who do we blame?

The NFF leadership should take the knock. Anybody blaming the technical crew is not being fair. The administrators selected the players. Austin Eguavoen was just there as a figurehead. I warned him not to accept that offer. I told him that he was going for a risk that may mar him or make him. When he was given that job, who were those around him? Were the coaches around to help him, the answer is no. 80% of Nigerian coaches were against him, they wanted him to fail so that they could step in, that is the truth. The board itself didn’t give Eguavoen a free hand to operate, they pressured him into failure. Eguavoen alone cannot do it. They surrounded him with sycophants, making things more difficult for him. His duty as the head coach was to have overall supervision, while other coaches working with him were to come up with ideas. Each time I looked at those qualifying matches, if you look at Eguavoen he was like someone lost in the wilderness. Nobody was around to help him. They conspired against him and that led to the failure of the Super Eagles. It was a general failure of the entire NFF board.

Do you see Jose Peseiro taking Nigeria’s Super Eagles to the peak?

After the exit of Clemens Westerhof, all other foreign coaches hired to manage the Super Eagles had never done well. They see Nigeria as a place to get their retirement benefits. What programmes does Jose Peseiro have for development? Who are the characters that we are actually looking at? Nigerian football fans are no longer watching Super Eagles matches because they have nothing to take home. That fine play by players that used to move fans to come and watch their matches is no longer there. Remember in the past, if a match is slated for 4 o’clock, between 11 am and 1 o’clock there will be no road to the stadium. More so, there are no motivating factors again, the players are called into the camp, and after their game they go back to their base without payment. So the new NFF must brace up. There is work for him to do. For us to get it right, we need a sound foundation.

Have you gotten your money from the NFF?

That is a diabolical question. I have been asked this question many times. The Nigerian press has done a lot for me; they have been writing about it since 2004, it is terrible. My players were paid, but I who even begged the players to come back to Nigeria is yet to be paid. Amaju Pinnick came to Benin in 2018, and met my governor, His Excellency Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, in an open hall and said to the crowd that the NFF is owing coach Godwin Izilein, that I’m going to pay him. He was applauded by the governor and the crowd, but today all that is history.

A child that was born in 2004 is already a father or mother. What did I do wrong? Am I not a Nigerian? Is it bad for one to wholeheartedly serve his country? I have recounted this story many times, nothing is being done to rescue me. I know that they are saving money for me. I worked hard for it. I have tabled the case before God Almighty, He has the final say.

