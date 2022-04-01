Sports

World Cup ouster: NFF fires Eguavoen, others

…to set up new technical crew soon

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the dissolution of the technical crew of the Super Eagles following the failure of the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Nigeria played 1-1 draw with Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Tuesday, but could not go through due to away goal deficit.

The Technical Adviser of the team Austin Eguavoen was said to have voluntarily resigned his position a development that was tacitly confirmed by the NFF in a press statement released by the NFF Director of Media, Demola Olajire on Thursday “Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Eguagvoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect,” the statement read. However, the federation said it has terminated the appointment of other coaches in the crew including Emmanuel Amuneke, assistant coaches Yusuf Salisu, Joseph Yobo, Paul Aigbogun and goalkeepers’ trainer Alloy Agu. It said a new technical crew of the national team will be constituted in due time.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect. A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately,” the statement read.

 

