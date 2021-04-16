World Cup: Pillars’ move’ll put Musa in shape for Eagles, says Rohr

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr has said the sensational transfer of Ahmed Musa to Kano Pillars will put him in top shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers starting next month instead of staying idle. Rohr believes his captain can gain match fitness at the NPFL club ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations AFCON final next year January. Ahmed Musa became a free agent in October when he parted ways with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and he will now be at Pillars till he agrees terms with a foreign club. “I am very happy for Ahmed Musa to be able to play again with his old club of Kano Pillars,” Rohr said. “This will allow him to keep in shape while waiting to find a club elsewhere in the world.” “Kano Pillars are a good club and I wish him all the best at the club,” he added. Rohr came under heavy criticism after he called up Ahmed Musa for last month’s AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho. Also hailing Musa’s move was former Super Eagles attacker, Daniel Amokachi.

“It’s commendable for Ahmed Musa to return and play in the NPFL,” former Everton star Amokachi said. “This will help to promote the league by adding to the excitement in the competition both at home and overseas.

