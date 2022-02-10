World Cup play-offs: Black Stars lack quality to beat Eagles

The Super Eagles have been tipped to beat the Black Stars of Ghana in the forthcoming Qatar 2023 World Cup play-offs coming up next month. Interestingly, it was a Ghanaian legend, Mohammed Polo, who expressed fears about his country’s preparations for the home and away encounter. Polo is not convinced the Black Stars can beat Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup. The Ghana Football Association is still in search of a new coach for the senior national team after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac following a disastrous AFCON 2021 campaign in Cameroon. However, Polo has argued that the Black stars do not have enough quality to make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

“What is happening will not help us,” Polo told Free FM in Ghana. “Even if we are able to qualify for the World Cup, it will not help us because there is no quality. “Football goes beyond logic. But you need a coach who can put certain things together so that if he is able to win then, he can take us to the World Cup.

“But to be frank, the quality of our football today, if we are able to go past Nigeria and go to the World Cup, we shall thank God. But the World Cup is also a different thing,” he stated. Already, the Ghana FA has confirmed that the first leg holds on March 23 in Cape Coast while NFF has confirmed the return leg for March 27 in Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...