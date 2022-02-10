Sports

World Cup play-offs: Black Stars lack quality to beat Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comments Off on World Cup play-offs: Black Stars lack quality to beat Eagles

The Super Eagles have been tipped to beat the Black Stars of Ghana in the forthcoming Qatar 2023 World Cup play-offs coming up next month. Interestingly, it was a Ghanaian legend, Mohammed Polo, who expressed fears about his country’s preparations for the home and away encounter. Polo is not convinced the Black Stars can beat Nigeria and qualify for the World Cup. The Ghana Football Association is still in search of a new coach for the senior national team after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac following a disastrous AFCON 2021 campaign in Cameroon. However, Polo has argued that the Black stars do not have enough quality to make it to the World Cup in Qatar.

“What is happening will not help us,” Polo told Free FM in Ghana. “Even if we are able to qualify for the World Cup, it will not help us because there is no quality. “Football goes beyond logic. But you need a coach who can put certain things together so that if he is able to win then, he can take us to the World Cup.

“But to be frank, the quality of our football today, if we are able to go past Nigeria and go to the World Cup, we shall thank God. But the World Cup is also a different thing,” he stated. Already, the Ghana FA has confirmed that the first leg holds on March 23 in Cape Coast while NFF has confirmed the return leg for March 27 in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Premier League riches sow fear among UCL rivals

Posted on Author Reporter

  As Barcelona and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid scrap for a place in the Champions League last 16 this week, the Premier League’s four participants can take it easy knowing their places in the knockout stages are already guaranteed. Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all secured top spot in their groups with a […]
Sports

PLAYING FOOTBALL, STUDYING TO BE A NURSE WAS DIFFICULT –FORMER FALCONS STAR

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Retired Super Falcons defender, Florence Iweta-Owobeno, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said football gave her everything she achieved in life. Excerpts… The Nigeria Football Federation recently honoured the set of players that got to the quarterfinal of the 1999 FIFA Women World Cup, how has it been with you since that glorious moment? It’s […]
Sports

Lagos football fans commend Sanwo-Olu for hosting Aisha Buhari Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some Football fans in Lagos have commended the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the hosting of Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament. Speaking during the closing ceremony of the tournament at the remodeled Mobolaji Johnson Sport Arena, some of the spectators interviewed said that the hosting of the tournament in Lagos was […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica