World Cup playoff: Abuja match will be different, says Amuneke

Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said the approach to today’s World Cup qualifying tie against the Black Stars of Ghana will be quite different from what they deployed in the goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday. The stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi has thrown the chances of the two sides wide open and Amuneke said the technical crewhadreviewedthematch based on the strengths and weaknessesof thetwoteams andwillcomeupwithastrategy that will be different to the Eagles picking the ticket to Qatar 2022. He said his side has shown respect to the Ghanaians who are also bidding to make it to the World Cup and reckoned that the tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday will be so tough. He said: “The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana is a massive one; those of us who have played in this fixture know how important it is. We know that what we need is the capacity to manage the game to work to our own advantage and to be able to achieve the main objective which is to qualify for the World Cup proper. “In this kind of a game, some people may be looking at how exciting the match is but the players and the coaches crew have to focus on what they have to do and those things they can’t do and more especially what the opponents want to do. We had our game plan well executed by the players but we can look forward to another approach in the second leg, no two matches are the same.”
Oshodi agog as 64 teams contest CY Unity Cup
The 9th edition of CY Unity Cup will kick off on Saturday, October 2 at various centres in Lagos and Ogun States. 64 football clubs are scheduled to vie for the top prize, but its the duo of defending champions, Jogo FC and De Royal Football Academy that have been bestowed with the honour of […]
JUST IN: Former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, hospitalised
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter is in hospital in a serious but stable condition. According to the UK’s Daily Mirror, Blatter’s daughter Corinne announced the news to Blick, saying: “My father is in the hospital and is getting better every day. He needs time and rest. “On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy”. […]
Late Sevilla goal ends Wolves’ Europa League dream
*Shakhtar Donetsk cruise past FC Basel 4-1 Wolves’ Europa League dream came to a heartbreaking end as Sevilla booked a semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday with a late winner. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side – whose pandemic-disrupted 2019-20 season lasted 383 days – had a glorious early chance to take the lead but Raul Jimenez’s […]
