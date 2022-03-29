World Cup playoff: Abuja match will be different, says Amuneke

Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said the approach to today’s World Cup qualifying tie against the Black Stars of Ghana will be quite different from what they deployed in the goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday. The stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi has thrown the chances of the two sides wide open and Amuneke said the technical crewhadreviewedthematch based on the strengths and weaknessesof thetwoteams andwillcomeupwithastrategy that will be different to the Eagles picking the ticket to Qatar 2022. He said his side has shown respect to the Ghanaians who are also bidding to make it to the World Cup and reckoned that the tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday will be so tough. He said: “The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana is a massive one; those of us who have played in this fixture know how important it is. We know that what we need is the capacity to manage the game to work to our own advantage and to be able to achieve the main objective which is to qualify for the World Cup proper. “In this kind of a game, some people may be looking at how exciting the match is but the players and the coaches crew have to focus on what they have to do and those things they can’t do and more especially what the opponents want to do. We had our game plan well executed by the players but we can look forward to another approach in the second leg, no two matches are the same.”

