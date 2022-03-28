Sports

World Cup Playoff: …Adepoju: Early goals’ll stabilise Eagles

Ex-international Mutiu Adepoju has charged the Super Eagles to score early goals to make the job easier for them when they confront Ghana in the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff in Abuja tomorrow.

 

The Eagles played a goalless draw with the Black Stars in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday as they could not breach the Ghanian defence in 90 minutes.

 

The development has set up a winner- takes-all scenario in the second leg and Adepoju said the the Nigerian side can make their job easier by hitting the back of the net early in the encounter.

 

The former Real Madrid midfielder also berated Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s statement that the Eagles will be under pressure when they host the return leg “The tie is 50-50, is certain but, to say the pressure is on us, he is wrong. “The pressure will be on the Ghanaians too, don’t they want to qualify?

 

They want the ticket too but, the fact is if we score early, it will make things easier for us,” he told iwitnesslive.com in an exclusive phone chat,” he said.

 

