World Cup Playoff: Nigeria, Ghana in final showdown in Abuja

Afterplaying out a goalless draw in thefirstlegof theQatar2022FIFA World Cup last week, Ghana and Nigeria will again file out for the decisivebattletodayattheMoshoodAbiola National Stadium Abuja. The Black Stars were able to hold the star-studded Nigerian team at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, but a winner must emerge today with a ticket to the Mundial at stake. Interim Manager, Austin Eguavoen must find the right balance in the middle to create chances for Victor Osimhen upfront while the players must be more clinical to get the goals. Eagles will also have to be disciplined at the back to avoid away goals which is crucial today. A score draw will be good enough for Ghana while Nigeria must record an outright win to win the ticket. Meanwhile, in a move to fill up the stands of the Stadium and guarantee high-decibel support for the Super Eagles, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation have jointly purchased 20,000 tickets to give to fans who wish to support the Eagles on the day. Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, announced this on Sundayevening, afterameeting of theorganizing committee put in place by the Ministry and which include officials of the NFF. “We will buy 20,000 of the tickets and give to fans at designated centres on Monday and Tuesday morning. We want to ensure maximum support for the Super Eagles by filling up the stands.”
