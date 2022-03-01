Sports

World Cup playoff: Nigeria’ll qualify for Qatar 2022, says Ndah

Orlando Pirates player, Olisa Ndah, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Super Eagles to book a ticket to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup slated for November.

Ndah, who broke into Eagles fold only earlier in the year with the Africa Nations Cup says the Eagles have enough quality to scale the hurdle against Black Stars. “We have very good players and we also have the experience to excel. It is also important to note that some players who missed AFCON will be back for the playoffs later in March.

 

“It is not going to be easy all the same. Ghana will come all out for us be we will be ready. Any Nigeria/Ghana game is always difficult because the rivalry has been there over the years. “Nigerians love football so much that we have no excuse not to pick the ticket to the World Cup.

 

We will work hard to bring our A game good enough to scale through.” The Eagles/ Black Stars match takes place on March 24 in Cape Coast and March 29 in Abuja.

 

