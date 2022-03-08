Sports

World Cup playoffs: Eagles’ Manager banks on Ighalo’s experience, Osimhen’s return for Ghana tie

Posted on

Super Eagles interim Manager Austin Eguavoen has defended his decision to recall Odion Ighalo to the national team saying the squad will benefit from his immense experience ahead of the all-important World Cup qualifiers against the Black Stars.

 

Eguavoen admitted that lack of experience in the Eagles’ attack was evident in their performance at the last African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and it was instructive to boost the team to secure the World Cup ticket ahead of their rivals Ghana.

 

He said Nigeria was lucky to have strikers who are doing well in their various clubs but it is his responsibility to ensure he the best players with the right blend are invited for national assignment.

 

“We have to recognise the fact that we can’t have everybody play at the same time; some people have said having so many players will create some kind of headache for us but it is better to have such headache and it is our job as technical people to use those players that are most suitable to give us that what we want at every point time.”

 

Leave a Reply

