World Cup playoffs: Ghana to train three times for Eagles

As Friday’s 25th World Cup Play-off first leg cracker beckons, the Black Stars of Ghana are expected to train three times before they file out against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

 

With pundits describing the clash as “Baba Yara War”, Ghana will have their first full training session on Tuesday, they will also train on Wednesday and Thursday before the Friday show down with their West African rival.

 

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo is due in Accra on Sunday after combing the streets of Europe looking for players who will help deliver the much needed Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket to Ghana at the expense of Nigeria.

 

The man who has kept the 27 man list of the Black Stars close to his chest is expected to work with two other Ghanaian coaches all based in Europe and English man Chris Hughton as technical advisor. Black Stars interim Coach Otto Addo will depart from his base in Germany and is expected to arrive on Sunday.

 

George Boateng who is based in England with Aston Villa will also arrive on the same day with technical advisor Chris Hughton. Mas Ud-Didi Dramani will team up with the technical team as the Black Stars open camp on Monday.

Didi will also be arriving from his base in Denmark with Nordsjaelland. Players invited for the double header will start arriving Ghana this weekend and the last badge of players are due in Kumasi on Monday night before their first training session.

 

