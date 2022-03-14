Sports

World Cup playoffs: Osimhen sends signal to Ghana with brace in Serie A

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…as Partey shows class in Arsenal’s win against Leicester

 

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, continued to show why he was missed at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, as he scored a brace over the weekend in Napoli’s 2-1 away win against Hellas Verona yesterday as Nigeria prepare for the crucial World Cup clash against the Black Stars of Ghana later this month. The victory keeps the Naples side within the reach of the leader, AC Milan in the Italian Serie A as they are now three points of Milan who beat Empoli 1-0 on Saturday. Both of Osimhen’s goals started with throw-ins. First, the Nigeria striker connected with a header early on, then he scored with one touch following a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo midway through the second half. Davide Faraoni pulled one back for Verona minutes after Osimhen’s second with a difficult header. The victory revived Napoli’s title hopes following a demoralizing home loss to Milan last weekend. “After the defeat to Milan everyone was hurt,” Osimhen said. “To be able to go into this game with the full determination to get the three points at a difficult ground against a well-organized team, I think we deserve this win.” Napoli is aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona lifted the southern club to its only two Italian league trophies in 1987 and 1990. “For us to try to win the scudetto we have to try to win the rest of the games of the season,” Osimhen said. “This is a step towards achieving our objective and I believe we can do it.” Also on Sunday, Black Stars’ midfielder, Thomas Partey, was on the score sheet in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City in the English Premier League. Partey scored the opening goal for the Gunners with Lacazette making it two from the penalty spot in the second half.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

UEFA League: Messi scores in PSG win, Liverpool thrash Porto, Sheriff stun Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored his first Paris St-Germain goal in stunning fashion as they beat Manchester City in an enthralling Champions League group game. Messi, making his fourth appearance for PSG since leaving Barcelona, ran from the halfway line before playing a one-two with Kylian Mbappe and leaving Ederson rooted to the spot with a […]
Sports

EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley’s survival hopes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions Leaguehopefuls Everton at Goodison Park. England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-0, after Chris Wood’s fine finish with […]
Sports

Shorunmu bags chieftaincy title in Wasimi

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, on Saturday got a surprise at the palace of the Oniwasimi of Wasimi, Oba Emmanuel Babatunde Oshuntogun, as he was conferred with the traditional Chieftaincy title of Olunla of Wasimi.   The former goalkeeper trainer visited the paramount ruler of the community in the company of some top sports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica