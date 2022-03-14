World Cup playoffs: Osimhen sends signal to Ghana with brace in Serie A

…as Partey shows class in Arsenal’s win against Leicester

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, continued to show why he was missed at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, as he scored a brace over the weekend in Napoli’s 2-1 away win against Hellas Verona yesterday as Nigeria prepare for the crucial World Cup clash against the Black Stars of Ghana later this month. The victory keeps the Naples side within the reach of the leader, AC Milan in the Italian Serie A as they are now three points of Milan who beat Empoli 1-0 on Saturday. Both of Osimhen’s goals started with throw-ins. First, the Nigeria striker connected with a header early on, then he scored with one touch following a cross from Giovanni Di Lorenzo midway through the second half. Davide Faraoni pulled one back for Verona minutes after Osimhen’s second with a difficult header. The victory revived Napoli’s title hopes following a demoralizing home loss to Milan last weekend. “After the defeat to Milan everyone was hurt,” Osimhen said. “To be able to go into this game with the full determination to get the three points at a difficult ground against a well-organized team, I think we deserve this win.” Napoli is aiming for its first Serie A title since Diego Maradona lifted the southern club to its only two Italian league trophies in 1987 and 1990. “For us to try to win the scudetto we have to try to win the rest of the games of the season,” Osimhen said. “This is a step towards achieving our objective and I believe we can do it.” Also on Sunday, Black Stars’ midfielder, Thomas Partey, was on the score sheet in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City in the English Premier League. Partey scored the opening goal for the Gunners with Lacazette making it two from the penalty spot in the second half.

