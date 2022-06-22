Sports

World Cup: Qatar bans s3x for players, fans

The 2022 World Cup host, Qatar, has banned s3x and partying for footballers and fans that will be in the Arab country for the 22nd edition of the FIFA competition.

Fans are expected to be on their best behaviour for the event scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 as FIFA warned that a hard-line approach will be taken to ban casual s3x at this winter’s tournament in the strict Arab country.

UK Sun reported that anyone caught having one-night stands at Qatar 2022 could face jail term while s3x outside of marriage carries a prison ­sentence of up to seven years in the Middle Eastern country.

A UK-based police source told the Daily Star, “S3x is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team.

“There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament.

“There will be no partying at all really.

“Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk being stuck in prison.

“There is essentially an s3x ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

Travelling supporters also need to be aware that – although alcohol is not illegal in Qatar – there is zero tolerance for drinking in public and being drunk in public is a crime.

And they need to know they face the death penalty if they are caught smuggling cocaine to the host nation.

FIFA are determined to keep high-profile games free of the incident after some of this year’s biggest matches were marred by off-field antics.

 

