World Cup Qualifier: Awoniyi promises Nigerians goals

Super Eagles new invitee Taiwo Awoniyi has promised Nigerians fun has he rejoiced over the late invitation handed to him by coach Gernot Rohr for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifying games against Central African Republic. Awoniyi has been in brilliant form this season following his permanent move from Liverpool to Union Berlin in the summer.

 

The former Gent striker has scored eight goals in 12 games for Urs Fischer’s men this season, including a brace in the 2-1 win against his former club Mainz on Sunday afternoon.

 

Despite his brilliant start to the season, he was not included in Nigeria’s squad for last month qualifiers, while his name was also missing in the initial squad released last week.

 

However, he has now been called up as a replacement for Terem Moffi, who picked up an injury in Lorient’s 1-1 draw against Clermont Foot. Awoniyi has represented Nigeria at every age group aside from the senior national team. But he could now complete the collection against CAR. His coach Urs Fischer has showered praises on him saying :“

 

Taiwo has a lot of potentials and is an asset to his team, he ran a lot, was tireless and paid off, I hope he will carry this to his national team with his latest invitation” Fischer said after the encounter, as per Rheinpfalz.

 

“That’s how we want to see him.” Awoniyi’s dreams of playing for the Super Eagles may be close to being fulfilled after he was handed a late call-up following the withdrawal of Lorient man Moffi due to injury.

