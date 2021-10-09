Sports

World Cup qualifier: Eagles felt they’d won tie before kickoff –CAR coach

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The coach of the Central African Republic Raoul Savoy said the Super Eagles were overconfident coming into their Thursday’s World Cup qualifier and his team punished their hosts for the arrogance. The central Africans stunned the Super Eagles after they ran away with a 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

The CAR coach said the Nigerian team remains one of the best on the continent but he charged his side not to get intimidated by the pedigree of their opponents and the strategy worked for them. Savoy said he knew their opponents would be complacent but his young players listened to his instructions and carried out the strategy that shocked the world football.

“We put in a strategy and it worked for us; we have young players in our team who listen and put their heart in “Nigeria is one of the best teams in Africa but sometimes in football you don’t take the game seriously because you feel at the beginning you have already won, I feel the Super Eagles said we have already won, we are going to take the three points and focus on other things,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Man United chairman Ed Woodward resigns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as PSG condemn Super League plans   Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned and will step, Goal can confirm. Woodward was one of the driving forces, along with owner Joel Glazer, behind the controversial European Super League which has been widely condemned. Goal understands that his resignation is not to do with the reaction […]
Sports

EURO 2020: StarTimes slashes decoder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

UEFA Euro 2020 is starting in about six days. To ensure that every home can enjoy the thrilling tournament, StarTimes is offering a wide range of affordable watching options.   Starting June 5, New subscribers can enjoy a special Euro 2020 offer as StarTimes dish and decoder kit will be slashed to N8900 as against […]
Sports

EFL clubs could ‘disappear in 5-6 weeks’ without support, warns club chair

Posted on Author Reporter

  Some EFL clubs will “disappear within five to six weeks” unless they get financial support, says Nigel Travis, chairman of League Two Leyton Orient. He also said ‘Project Big Picture’ – a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to reform the English football pyramid – was a “great proposal”. The idea includes reducing the Premier League […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica