World Cup qualifier: Eagles felt they’d won tie before kickoff –CAR coach

The coach of the Central African Republic Raoul Savoy said the Super Eagles were overconfident coming into their Thursday’s World Cup qualifier and his team punished their hosts for the arrogance. The central Africans stunned the Super Eagles after they ran away with a 1-0 win in a World Cup qualifier played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Thursday.

The CAR coach said the Nigerian team remains one of the best on the continent but he charged his side not to get intimidated by the pedigree of their opponents and the strategy worked for them. Savoy said he knew their opponents would be complacent but his young players listened to his instructions and carried out the strategy that shocked the world football.

“We put in a strategy and it worked for us; we have young players in our team who listen and put their heart in “Nigeria is one of the best teams in Africa but sometimes in football you don’t take the game seriously because you feel at the beginning you have already won, I feel the Super Eagles said we have already won, we are going to take the three points and focus on other things,” he said.

