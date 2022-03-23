World Cup Qualifier: Falconets arrive Benin for Senegal

The Falconets on Wednesday arrived in Benin City for Saturday’s FIFA Women U-20 World Cup qualifier second leg encounter against Senegal.

The Christopher Danjuma-led team were received at the Benin Airport by the Permanent Secretary of Edo Sports Commission, Sabina Chikere.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria team had won the first leg encounter away in Dakar 3-1 a fortnight ago.

Speaking at the arrival, Danjuma said Benin is home to them and that they are sure of completing the job on Saturday.

“It is a very exciting thing to be in Benin for our last qualifier. In 2018, we picked our ticket to the World Cup in the same City and same stadium.

“So, it is a very exciting thing to be back here again and we know the support we had then from the people and government”

On her part, Chikere said that the state will always welcome and ready to host any of Nigeria’s national teams.

