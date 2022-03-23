Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Falconets arrive Benin for Senegal

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Falconets on Wednesday arrived in Benin City for Saturday’s FIFA Women U-20 World Cup qualifier second leg encounter against Senegal.

The Christopher Danjuma-led team were received at the Benin Airport by the Permanent Secretary of Edo Sports Commission, Sabina Chikere.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria team had won the first leg encounter away in Dakar 3-1 a fortnight ago.

Speaking at the arrival, Danjuma said Benin is home to them and that they are sure of completing the job on Saturday.

“It is a very exciting thing to be in Benin for our last qualifier. In 2018, we picked our ticket to the World Cup in the same City and same stadium.

“So, it is a very exciting thing to be back here again and we know the support we had then from the people and government”

On her part, Chikere said that the state will always welcome and ready to host any of Nigeria’s national teams.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Legends go to war in FA Cup showdown

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Two legends of the beautiful game go head-to-head for a remarkable fourth time this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard in opposing dugouts while their respective teams, Manchester United and Chelsea do battle on the field of play.   This time around what is at stake is not the three points of the […]
Sports

La Liga: Gomez inspires Sevilla win to keep pressure on Real

Posted on Author Reporter

  Papu Gomez broke through with an inspired second half goal as Sevilla got back to winning ways on Friday with a 2-0 success against Elche to keep the pressure on Spanish league leaders Real Madrid. Argentine forward Gomez found the space to blast in after an impressive solo run with 20 minutes to go […]
Sports

Giannis scores 50 as Milwaukee Bucks clinch first NBA title since 1971

Posted on Author Reporter

  Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a historic 50-point performance when it mattered most in leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday. The Bucks captured the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, becoming only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica