News Top Stories

World Cup Qualifier: FG sets up audit c’ttee on vandalised items at MKO Abiola Stadium

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Oke heads 8-man panel

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vandalisation of items at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, on Tuesday. Recall that angry fans had besieged the stadium shortly after the blast of the final whistle, to vent their frustration over the 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles, and the Black Stars of Ghana, which meant that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup finals taking place in Qatar later this year. In the ensuing confusion, some facilities in the stadium were destroyed, with reported cases of injuries.

Consequently, the minister has ordered a comprehensive audit of all items destroyed. An internal memo dated Wednesday, March 30, obtained by this newspaper, showed that the Director of Procurement in the ministry, Mr. Segun Oke, was appointed as Chairman of the eight-member committee, which has Biagboron Stephen, as Secretary.

Titled: “Audit Committee on Vandalised Items in the Aftermath of Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup Qualifier At The MKO Abiola National Stadium”, the memo was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Ismaila Abubakar. It reads in part: “The Honourable Minister has directed that a Committee be constituted to carry out a facility audit of all aspects of stadium infrastructure vandalized/destroyed following the aftermath of the Nigeria Versus Ghana World Qualifying Match”. Among other terms of reference, the committee is expected to, “carry out facility audit of all aspects of stadium infrastructure Vandalized/destroyed after the match; “Highlight cost implication for replacement/repair of identified affected facilities; “Review the security lapses and recommend solutions to forestall future breaches; “To identify lapses in the areas of ticket issuance and suggest suitable arrangements and proper coordination in the future”. The committee is expected to submit a report of its findings on or before April 3. Apart from Oke as chairman, other members of the panel include: Mr. Raji Director General Services (deputy chairman), Mr. Biodun Owoborode, SA, HM Policy, Alanamu Deputy Director Facilities, Abumere S. Akindenor Ag Special Duties, Babakobi M. Olatunji SA Special Projects, PS, Amaechi Akawo TA – Sports – PS.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Russia fires warning shots at British warship

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Russian patrol ship and fighter jet fired warning shots near a British destroyer in the Black Sea, Russian authorities say. Moscow’s defence ministry said that HMS Defender entered Russian territorial waters near Crimea. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has not yet commented, reports the BBC. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but […]
News

S’Africa celebrates Archbishop Tutu as he turns 90

Posted on Author Reporter

  Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa’s struggle against white minority rule, turned 90 on Thursday, celebrating his birthday with a low-key church service at Cape Town’s St. George’s Cathedral. Tutu, who has struggled with ill health in recent years, is often hailed as South Africa’s moral conscience and […]
News

India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  India reported a record 152,879 new COVID-19 cases, health ministry data showed on Sunday, as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country. The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275, reports Reuters. India’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica