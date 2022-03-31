Sports

World Cup Qualifier: FG sets up audit c’ttee on vandalised items at MKO Abiola Stadium

*Oke heads 8-man panel

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vandalism of items at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, on Tuesday, New Telegraph reports exclusively.

Recall that angry fans had besieged the stadium shortly after the blast of the final whistle, to vent their frustration over the 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles, and the Black Stars of Ghana, which meant that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup finals taking place in Qatar later this year.

In the ensuing confusion, some facilities in the stadium were destroyed, with reported cases of injuries.

Consequently, the minister has ordered a comprehensive audit of all items destroyed.

An internal memo dated Wednesday, March 30, obtained by this newspaper, showed that the Director of Procurement in the ministry, Mr. Segun Oke, was appointed as Chairman of the eight-member committee, which has Biagboron Stephen, as Secretary.

Titled: “Audit Committee on Vandalised Items in the Aftermath of Nigeria Vs Ghana World Cup Qualifier At The MKO Abiola National Stadium”, the memo was signed by the Permanent Secretary,  Mr. Ismaila Abubakar.

It reads in part: “The Honourable Minister has directed that a Committee be constituted to carry out facility audit of all aspects of stadium infrastructure vandalized/destroyed following the aftermath of the Nigeria Versus Ghana World Qualifying Match”.

Among other terms of reference, the committee is expected to, “carry out facility audit of all aspects of stadium infrastructure Vandalized/destroyed after the match;

“Highlight cost implication for replacement/repair of identified affected facilities!

“Review the security lapses and recommend solutions to forestall future breaches;

“To identify lapses in the areas of ticket issuance and suggest suitable arrangements and proper coordination in the future”.

The committee is expected to submit report of its findings on or before April 3, 2022.

Apart from Oke as chairman, other members of the panel include: Mr. Raji Director General Services (deputy chairman), Mr. Biodun Owoborode, SA, HM Policy, Alanamu Deputy Director Facilities, Abumere S. Akindenor Ag Special Duties, Babakobi M. Olatunji SA Special Projects, PS, Amaechi Akawo TA – Sports – PS.

 

