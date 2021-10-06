Sports

World Cup qualifier: Osimhen, Iheanacho, others arrive as Eagles get serious for CAR challenge

The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, on Tuesday, had the full complement of his squad in training following the arrival of all the players to the Lagos camp except goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, ahead of the first leg of the World Cup qualifying match against the Central African Republic slated for Thursday in Lagos.

 

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho joined the rest of the squad Tuesday morning to increase the number of players from 19 in the previous day to 22.

 

Osimhen flew in from Italy, where he helped Napoli maintain their grip at the top of the Italian Serie A table with a brilliant 2-1 victory at Fiorentina on Sunday.
The former Lille ace is in the best form of his life, notching four goals in six league games and attracting praises from all corners of Italy for his excellent performances.

 

Iheanacho also arrived in Nigeria in top shape, with the former Manchester City ace grabbing his first Premier League goal of the campaign at the weekend.
At the last count, 22 players were in the Super Eagles camp, including Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo and Cypriots-based duo of Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho and Moses Simon who also arrived on Tuesday.

 

Those who got to camp earlier are CSKA Moscow dazzler Ejuke Chidera, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Genk goal poacher Onuachu Paul, Bordeaux’s Samuel Kalu, and Germany-based duo of Kevin Akpoguma and Jamilu Collins.

 

Others include Innocent Bonke, Chidozie Awaziem, new invitee Taiwo Awoniyi, vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka, and Rangers trio Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, and Calvin Bassey.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and Torino’s Ola Aina have both reported to camp.

The Super Eagles will be looking to seal qualification for the final playoff rounds with a win in the doubleheader encounter.

Gernot Rohr’s men host Group C’s bottom side on October 7 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium before taking a trip to Douala three days later for the second leg.

A win in both games will all but seal Nigeria’s place in the playoff rounds.

