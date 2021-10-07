Sports

World Cup qualifiers: Eagles’ll go for six points against CAR, says Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has said the Nigerian national team will claim the maximum points as they face Les Fauves of the Central African Republic in the two-legged World Cup qualifying matches, scheduled for Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday and Douala, Cameroon on Sunday.

The three-time African champions opened the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win against Liberia and followed that up with another 2-1 victory at Cape Verde and could progress to the next round if they beat CAR in the next two matches. Musa said the plot was to wrap up the group stage of the series with matches to spare to focus on the knockout phase of the race for the 2022 World Cup.

“We have a mission, which is to collect all the six points from the two matches and make things easier for ourselves in the last two matches against Liberia and Cape Verde. Then, we can focus on the knockout matches of March next year,” he said. All 23 players invited by Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr are now at the Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island following the arrival on Tuesday evening of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye. The Nigerian contingent will fly into Douala on Saturday morning, for the game that will start at 2 pm Cameroon time on Sunday, and fly to Abuja immediately after the game.

