World Cup qualifiers: Kalu hails Eagles’ victory against Blue Sharks

Former Governor of Abia State and Pillar of Sports in Africa, Orji Kalu, has applauded the Super Eagles for their victory against Blue S h a r k s of Cape Verde in the FIFA 2 0 2 2 Wo r l d C u p qualifying fixture. Describing the victory as well-deserved and timely, the Senate Chief Whip stressed that the national team demonstrated football expertise during the match. Kalu, who commended the players for their good performance, added the Super Eagles team is waxing strong. He said; “The victory of Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde is a good development. “The players and officials of the Super Eagles demonstrated expertise and experience in the world of soccer. I salute the national team for making Nigeria proud.” The former Governor wished the Super Eagles continued success in future outings.
Related Articles
NDDC bankrolls Niger Delta Peace Cup
There’s excitement in the Niger Delta region as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has agreed to partner the Grassroots Sports Federation (GRASOF) to organise the maiden U-17 Niger Delta Peace Cup 2021. According to the tournament coordinator, John Ekpenyong, the catch them young programme, which will have all the states in the region-Edo, […]
NFF endorses Davidson Owumi as LMC’s CEO-designate
The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has approved the recommendation of the League Management Company (LMC) for the appointment of Mr Davidson Owumi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the organising body for the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL). Owumi, who has had a stellar career both as […]
EPL: Soucek strikes late as West Ham win at Everton
Tomas Soucek scored a late winner for West Ham against an uninspiring Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Aaron Cresswell’s shot deflected off Everton defender Yerry Mina into the path of Soucek, who tapped home in the 85th minute of an uneventful game, reports the BBC. Victory ended a run of four […]
